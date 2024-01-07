Will Tutu Atwell get into the end zone when the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers play in Week 18 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Atwell will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rams vs 49ers Anytime TD Bets

Will Tutu Atwell score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Atwell has grabbed 37 balls for 476 yards (36.6 per game) and three scores this year.

Atwell has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 13 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Tutu Atwell Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 8 6 119 0 Week 2 49ers 9 7 77 0 Week 3 @Bengals 9 4 50 1 Week 4 @Colts 9 5 24 0 Week 5 Eagles 5 2 9 1 Week 6 Cardinals 1 1 30 0 Week 7 Steelers 2 1 31 1 Week 8 @Cowboys 4 2 21 0 Week 9 @Packers 7 4 13 0 Week 11 Seahawks 3 1 17 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 3 3 76 0 Week 13 Browns 2 1 9 0 Week 14 @Ravens 1 0 0 0

Rep Tutu Atwell with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.