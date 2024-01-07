The Anaheim Ducks, Trevor Zegras included, will face the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Zegras are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Trevor Zegras vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Zegras Season Stats Insights

Zegras' plus-minus rating this season, in 16:22 per game on the ice, is -7.

Zegras has a goal in two of 18 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In five of 18 games this year, Zegras has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Zegras has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 18 games played.

The implied probability is 57.1% that Zegras hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Zegras going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Zegras Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have conceded 134 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 18 Games 2 5 Points 3 2 Goals 1 3 Assists 2

