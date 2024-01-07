The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming game versus the Detroit Red Wings is slated for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Trevor Zegras light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Trevor Zegras score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Zegras stats and insights

  • Zegras has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Red Wings.
  • Zegras has scored one goal on the power play.
  • Zegras' shooting percentage is 4.4%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Red Wings are conceding 134 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Zegras recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/5/2024 Jets 0 0 0 24:01 Home L 3-1
1/3/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:13 Home L 2-1 OT
12/31/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:10 Home L 7-2
12/29/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:37 Home L 2-0
12/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 15:40 Home W 5-2
12/23/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 18:32 Home L 3-2
11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:49 Home L 2-0
11/5/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:26 Home W 4-2
11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:55 Home W 4-3 OT
10/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:48 Away W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.