The Los Angeles Kings, including Trevor Moore, take the ice Sunday against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena, with the puck dropping at 3:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Moore against the Capitals, we have plenty of info to help.

Trevor Moore vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Moore Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Moore has a plus-minus of +9, while averaging 17:28 on the ice per game.

In Moore's 35 games played this season he's scored in 14 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 20 of 35 games this season, Moore has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Moore has an assist in eight of 35 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Moore has an implied probability of 58.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Moore has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Moore Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 110 goals in total (3.0 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-23).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 35 Games 2 26 Points 2 17 Goals 0 9 Assists 2

