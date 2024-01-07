Can we count on Trevor Moore finding the back of the net when the Los Angeles Kings match up against the Washington Capitals at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Trevor Moore score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Moore stats and insights

In 14 of 35 games this season, Moore has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

He has taken three shots in one game against the Capitals this season, but has not scored.

He has two goals on the power play, and also three assists.

Moore averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.2%.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 110 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.4 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Moore recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:54 Home L 4-3 SO 1/2/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:08 Home L 3-0 12/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:01 Home L 3-2 SO 12/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 19:22 Away L 3-2 12/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:31 Home W 5-1 12/23/2023 Flames 1 1 0 17:36 Home W 5-3 12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:37 Home L 2-1 12/19/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 16:58 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 17:51 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:01 Home L 5-2

Kings vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

