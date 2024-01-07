In the upcoming contest against the Washington Capitals, which begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on Trevor Lewis to find the back of the net for the Los Angeles Kings? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Trevor Lewis score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Lewis stats and insights

Lewis has scored in five of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Capitals this season in one game (zero shots).

Lewis has picked up one assist on the power play.

Lewis averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.8%.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 110 goals in total (3.0 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Lewis recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:12 Home L 4-3 SO 1/2/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:39 Home L 3-0 12/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 7:56 Home L 3-2 SO 12/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 8:09 Away L 3-2 12/27/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 12:18 Home W 5-1 12/23/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:24 Home W 5-3 12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:05 Home L 2-1 12/19/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 12:03 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:53 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:45 Home L 5-2

Kings vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.