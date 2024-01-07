With the Las Vegas Raiders playing the Denver Broncos in Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Tre Tucker a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Raiders vs Broncos Anytime TD Bets

Will Tre Tucker score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Tucker has caught 14 balls for 252 yards (21 per game) and two scores this season.

In one of 12 games this year, Tucker has posted a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in that contest.

Tre Tucker Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Packers 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Patriots 2 2 57 0 Week 7 @Bears 3 2 16 0 Week 9 Giants 3 2 52 0 Week 10 Jets 0 0 0 Week 11 @Dolphins 7 2 36 0 Week 12 Chiefs 1 0 0 0 Week 14 Vikings 1 0 0 0 Week 15 Chargers 4 3 59 2 Week 16 @Chiefs 1 1 -4 0 Week 17 @Colts 5 2 36 0

