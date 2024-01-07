Taurean Prince will hope to make a difference for the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday at 9:30 PM ET, against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Prince, in his last appearance, had 10 points and two steals in a 127-113 loss to the Grizzlies.

If you'd like to place a wager on Prince's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Taurean Prince Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.6 10.3 Rebounds 2.5 2.9 3.4 Assists -- 1.9 2.4 PRA -- 14.4 16.1 PR -- 12.5 13.7 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.9



Taurean Prince Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, he's put up 8.7% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.2 per contest.

He's put up 5.5 threes per game, or 16.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Prince's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 100.4 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the fourth-most possessions per game with 103.4.

Defensively, the Clippers are ranked ninth in the NBA, giving up 111.7 points per game.

On the boards, the Clippers are fifth in the league, conceding 42 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Clippers have allowed 25.9 per contest, 12th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Clippers have conceded 12.6 makes per contest, 12th in the league.

Taurean Prince vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 23 10 1 0 1 0 1 1/6/2023 26 10 3 1 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.