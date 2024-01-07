Will Stone Smartt Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Stone Smartt was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers have a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. Take a look at Smartt's stats on this page.
Entering Week 18, Smartt has nine receptions for 141 yards -- 15.7 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 18 occasions.
Stone Smartt Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Chargers this week:
- Josh Palmer (LP/concussion): 32 Rec; 537 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Keenan Allen (DNP/heel): 108 Rec; 1243 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs
Week 18 Injury Reports
Chargers vs. Chiefs Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Smartt 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|18
|9
|141
|54
|1
|15.7
Smartt Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|@Titans
|1
|1
|24
|0
|Week 4
|Raiders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Chiefs
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 9
|@Jets
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Lions
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Packers
|3
|1
|51
|1
|Week 12
|Ravens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Patriots
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Raiders
|3
|3
|15
|0
|Week 16
|Bills
|1
|1
|23
|0
|Week 17
|@Broncos
|2
|2
|23
|0
