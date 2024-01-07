Stone Smartt was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers have a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. Take a look at Smartt's stats on this page.

Rep Stone Smartt and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Entering Week 18, Smartt has nine receptions for 141 yards -- 15.7 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 18 occasions.

Keep an eye on Smartt's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Stone Smartt Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Chargers this week: Josh Palmer (LP/concussion): 32 Rec; 537 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Keenan Allen (DNP/heel): 108 Rec; 1243 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 18 Injury Reports

Chargers vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Smartt 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 18 9 141 54 1 15.7

Smartt Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Titans 1 1 24 0 Week 4 Raiders 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 1 1 5 0 Week 9 @Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Lions 3 0 0 0 Week 11 @Packers 3 1 51 1 Week 12 Ravens 1 0 0 0 Week 13 @Patriots 1 0 0 0 Week 15 @Raiders 3 3 15 0 Week 16 Bills 1 1 23 0 Week 17 @Broncos 2 2 23 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.