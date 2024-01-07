The 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua will see Seamus Power as part of the field in Kapalua, Hawaii from January 4-7, up against the par-73, 7,596-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 at stake.

Looking to bet on Seamus Power at The Sentry this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +20000 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

The Sentry Time and Date Info

Date: January 4-7, 2024

January 4-7, 2024 Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua

Plantation Course at Kapalua Location: Kapalua, Hawaii

Kapalua, Hawaii Par: 73 / 7,596 yards

73 / 7,596 yards Power Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Seamus Power Insights

Power has finished under par five times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has registered a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 14 rounds.

Power has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Power has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five appearances.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Power has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 33 -3 282 0 12 0 0 $1.8M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

The Sentry Insights and Stats

In Power's past two appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 20th.

In his last two attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

Power finished 25th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,001 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,596-yard length for this event.

Golfers at Plantation Course at Kapalua have averaged a score of -11 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The courses that Power has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,317 yards, while Plantation Course at Kapalua will be 7,596 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Power's Last Time Out

Power was in the 0 percentile on par 3s at the BMW Championship, with an average of 3.31 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.19-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the BMW Championship was below average, putting him in the second percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the BMW Championship, Power shot better than only 10% of the competitors (averaging 5 strokes).

Power carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship (the tournament average was 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, Power had five bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

Power's four birdies or better on par-4s at the BMW Championship were less than the field average of 8.8.

In that most recent competition, Power had a bogey or worse on 12 of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.7).

Power ended the BMW Championship carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the BMW Championship, Power recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (0.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.