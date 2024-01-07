Seahawks vs. Cardinals: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:15 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Seahawks (8-8) meet a fellow NFC West opponent when they visit the Arizona Cardinals (4-12) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at State Farm Stadium.
Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Seahawks and the Cardinals.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Seahawks vs. Cardinals Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Glendale, Arizona
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Seahawks
|3
|47.5
|-145
|+120
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Seahawks vs. Cardinals Betting Records & Stats
Seattle Seahawks
- Seattle has had an average of 44.2 points in their games this season, 3.3 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Seahawks have compiled an 8-7-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Seahawks have won 75% of their games as moneyline favorites (6-2).
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, Seattle has a 6-2 record (winning 75% of its games).
Arizona Cardinals
- The Cardinals have played eight games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 47.5 points.
- Arizona's contests this season have a 43.7-point average over/under, 3.8 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Cardinals have put together a record of 8-8-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cardinals have entered the game as underdogs 16 times this season and won four, or 25%, of those games.
- Arizona is 3-12 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.
Seahawks vs. Cardinals Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Seahawks
|21.4
|17
|23.9
|24
|44.2
|5
|16
|Cardinals
|19.4
|24
|27.1
|31
|43.7
|8
|16
Seahawks vs. Cardinals Betting Insights & Trends
Seahawks
- In its last three games, Seattle has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.
- In its past three contests, Seattle has hit the over once.
- In games against divisional opponents, the Seahawks are posting 15.6 points per game, while they own an overall season average of 21.4 points per game. From a defensive perspective, they are giving up 23.2 points per game in divisional games compared to 23.9 points per game in all games.
- The Seahawks have a -39-point scoring differential on the season (-2.5 per game). The Cardinals also have been outscored by opponents this year (124 total points, 7.7 per game).
Cardinals
- In its last three games, Arizona has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.
- The Cardinals have gone over the total in each of their past three contests.
- The Cardinals are scoring fewer points in divisional matchups (15.6 per game) than overall (19.4), and conceding more points in the division (32.6) than overall (27.1).
- The Seahawks have a -39-point negative scoring differential this season (-2.5 per game). The Cardinals also have been outscored, by 124 points (7.7 per game).
Seahawks Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.2
|43
|45.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25
|24.4
|25.6
|ATS Record
|8-7-1
|3-5-0
|5-2-1
|Over/Under Record
|7-9-0
|5-3-0
|2-6-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-2
|4-2
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-6
|1-1
|1-5
Cardinals Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.7
|44.2
|43.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.8
|25.4
|26.1
|ATS Record
|8-8-0
|4-3-0
|4-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|10-6-0
|7-0-0
|3-6-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|4-12
|2-5
|2-7
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.