The Seattle Seahawks (8-8) visit the Arizona Cardinals (4-12) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 in matchup between NFC West foes at State Farm Stadium. Arizona is a 3-point underdog. For this matchup, the total has been set at 47.5 points.

Before the Seahawks take on the Cardinals, take a look at their betting insights and trends.

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

FOX

So far this season, Seattle has compiled an 8-7-1 record against the spread.

The Seahawks have two wins ATS (2-4-1) as a 3-point favorite or greater this season.

Seven of Seattle's 16 games with a set total have hit the over (43.8%).

Arizona has covered the spread eight times in 16 games.

The Cardinals are 7-8 as 3-point underdogs or greater.

There have been 10 Arizona games (out of 16) that went over the total this year.

