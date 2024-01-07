The Seattle Seahawks will meet the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, January 7 at 4:25 PM ET. Our computer model predicts the Seahawks will win -- keep scrolling for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Seahawks are compiling 322.7 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 20th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 27th, surrendering 365.4 yards per contest. The Cardinals are putting up 315.2 total yards per game on offense this season (24th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 357.5 total yards per game (26th-ranked).

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Seahawks by 3) Under (47.5) Seahawks 24, Cardinals 22

Seahawks Betting Info

The Seahawks have a 59.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Seattle has put together an 8-7-1 record against the spread this season.

The Seahawks have covered the spread twice when favored by 3 points or more this season (in seven opportunities).

A total of seven out of 16 Seattle games this season have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 47.5 points, 3.3 more than the average point total for Seahawks games this season.

Cardinals Betting Info

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

Arizona has put together an 8-8-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have been an underdog by 3 points or more 15 times this year, and covered the spread in seven of those contests.

So far this season, 10 of Arizona's 16 games with a set number have gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 3.8 points higher than the average scoring total for Cardinals games (43.7).

Seahawks vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Seattle 21.4 23.9 22.4 23.9 20.5 23.9 Arizona 19.4 27.1 24 31 15.8 24.1

