Can we count on Sam Carrick finding the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks clash with the Detroit Red Wings at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sam Carrick score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Carrick stats and insights

  • In five of 38 games this season, Carrick has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not scored versus the Red Wings this season in one game (one shot).
  • Carrick has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 12.2% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Red Wings are conceding 134 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Carrick recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/5/2024 Jets 0 0 0 10:54 Home L 3-1
1/3/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:51 Home L 2-1 OT
12/31/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 7-2
12/29/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:52 Home L 2-0
12/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:39 Home W 5-2
12/23/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:38 Home L 3-2
12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:46 Home L 3-0
12/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:42 Away W 4-3
12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:54 Away W 5-1
12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:27 Away L 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.