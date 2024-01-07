Will Sam Carrick Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on January 7?
Can we count on Sam Carrick finding the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks clash with the Detroit Red Wings at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Sam Carrick score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Carrick stats and insights
- In five of 38 games this season, Carrick has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not scored versus the Red Wings this season in one game (one shot).
- Carrick has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 12.2% of them.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On defense, the Red Wings are conceding 134 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Carrick recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/5/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|10:54
|Home
|L 3-1
|1/3/2024
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:51
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/31/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:48
|Home
|L 7-2
|12/29/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:52
|Home
|L 2-0
|12/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|11:39
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:38
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:46
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:42
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/17/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|12:54
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/15/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:27
|Away
|L 5-1
Ducks vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
