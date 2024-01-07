Should you bet on Ross Johnston to find the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks and the Detroit Red Wings face off on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Ross Johnston score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnston stats and insights

Johnston is yet to score through 27 games this season.

In one game versus the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Johnston has no points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 134 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Johnston recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/5/2024 Jets 0 0 0 8:30 Home L 3-1 12/31/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 8:06 Home L 7-2 12/29/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:16 Home L 2-0 12/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 6:43 Home W 5-2 12/23/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 7:21 Home L 3-2 12/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 5:49 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 5:29 Away W 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:10 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 4:18 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 7:35 Away L 1-0

Ducks vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

