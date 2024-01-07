The Detroit Red Wings (19-16-4) visit the Anaheim Ducks (13-24-1), who have lost four in a row, on Sunday, January 7 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Ducks have put up a 3-6-1 record during their last 10 games. They have scored 21 total goals (three power-play goals on 30 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 10.0%) while conceding 30 goals to their opponents.

Before this matchup, here is who we project to bring home the win in Sunday's hockey action.

Ducks vs. Red Wings Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projection model for this encounter predicts a final tally of Red Wings 4, Ducks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (-155)

Red Wings (-155) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Ducks vs Red Wings Additional Info

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks have a record of 13-24-1 this season and are 4-1-5 in overtime matchups.

Anaheim has earned 13 points (6-9-1) in its 16 games decided by one goal.

This season the Ducks scored just one goal in nine games and they finished 0-8-1 in those matchups.

Anaheim failed to win all eight games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Ducks have earned 26 points in their 17 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Anaheim has recorded a lone power-play goal in 13 games has a record of 4-9-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Anaheim is 2-11-0 (four points).

The Ducks have been outshot by opponents in 21 games, going 10-10-1 to record 21 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 5th 3.56 Goals Scored 2.47 29th 25th 3.44 Goals Allowed 3.34 24th 22nd 29.9 Shots 29.4 25th 26th 32.2 Shots Allowed 32.5 27th 13th 21.94% Power Play % 19.49% 18th 11th 81.06% Penalty Kill % 79.64% 18th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Ducks vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.