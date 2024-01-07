The Los Angeles Rams (9-7) visit the San Francisco 49ers (12-4) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Levi's Stadium and will try to continue a three-game winning streak.

49ers and Rams recent betting trends and insights can be found below before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Rams vs. 49ers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California Venue: Levi's Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 49ers 4 41 -200 +165

Rams vs. 49ers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams and their opponents have combined to score more than 41 points in 11 of 16 games this season.

Los Angeles has a 44.7-point average over/under in their outings this season, 3.7 more points than this game's total.

The Rams are 8-6-2 against the spread this season.

This season, the Rams have won one out of the seven games in which they've been the underdog.

Los Angeles has a record of 1-3 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +165 on the moneyline.

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco's contests this year have an average point total of 44.3, 3.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The 49ers have put together a record of 9-6-1 against the spread this season.

The 49ers have been moneyline favorites 16 times this year. They've finished 12-4.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter, San Francisco has gone 8-4 (66.7%).

49ers vs. Rams Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games 49ers 29.4 3 17.3 2 44.3 11 16 Rams 23.9 8 22.3 19 44.7 11 16

Rams vs. 49ers Betting Insights & Trends

Rams

Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall over its past three games.

The Rams have hit the over twice in their past three contests.

Offensively, the Rams are better in division games (26.6 points per game) than overall (23.9). On defense they are also better (16.4 points allowed per game) than overall (22.3).

The 49ers have scored 194 more points than their opponents this season (12.1 per game), and the Rams have scored 26 more points than their opponents (1.6 per game).

49ers

In its past three games, San Francisco has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

San Francisco has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.

The 49ers have fared better in divisional contests, as they've scored 4.4 more points against teams in their division (33.8 points per game) compared to their overall season average (29.4 points per game). That said, they've given up 19.4 points per game in divisional matchups, while surrendering 17.3 points per game in all games.

The 49ers have scored 194 more points than their opponents this season (12.1 per game), and the Rams have scored 26 more points than their opponents (1.6 per game).

Rams Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.7 45.9 43.4 Implied Team Total AVG 24.8 25.5 24.1 ATS Record 8-6-2 4-3-1 4-3-1 Over/Under Record 8-8-0 3-5-0 5-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-1 5-1 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 0-2 1-4

49ers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.3 44.4 44.2 Implied Team Total AVG 26.3 27.0 25.7 ATS Record 9-6-1 3-4-0 6-2-1 Over/Under Record 8-7-1 4-3-0 4-4-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 12-4 5-2 7-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

