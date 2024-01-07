Rams vs. 49ers: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 18
The Los Angeles Rams (9-7) are considered 4-point underdogs as they aim to continue their three-game winning streak in a matchup with the San Francisco 49ers (12-4) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Levi's Stadium. The contest's point total is listed at 41.
The betting insights and trends for the 49ers can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup against Rams. Before the Rams play the 49ers, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rams vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Francisco Moneyline
|Los Angeles Moneyline
|BetMGM
|49ers (-4)
|41
|-200
|+165
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|49ers (-4)
|41.5
|-198
|+166
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 18 Odds
- Click here for Steelers vs Ravens
- Click here for Falcons vs Saints
- Click here for Texans vs Colts
- Click here for Vikings vs Lions
- Click here for Buccaneers vs Panthers
Los Angeles vs. San Francisco Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rams vs. 49ers Betting Insights
- Los Angeles is 8-6-2 against the spread this year.
- The Rams have two wins ATS (2-1-1) as a 4-point underdog or more this season.
- Los Angeles has seen eight of its 16 games go over the point total.
- San Francisco's ATS record is 9-6-1 this season.
- The 49ers have an ATS record of 5-6-1 as 4-point favorites or greater.
- The teams have hit the over in eight of San Francisco's 16 games with a set total.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.