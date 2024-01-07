The Los Angeles Rams (9-7) are considered 4-point underdogs as they aim to continue their three-game winning streak in a matchup with the San Francisco 49ers (12-4) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Levi's Stadium. The contest's point total is listed at 41.

The betting insights and trends for the 49ers can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup against Rams. Before the Rams play the 49ers, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights.

Rams vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Francisco Moneyline Los Angeles Moneyline BetMGM 49ers (-4) 41 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel 49ers (-4) 41.5 -198 +166 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 18 Odds

Los Angeles vs. San Francisco Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV Info: FOX

Rams vs. 49ers Betting Insights

Los Angeles is 8-6-2 against the spread this year.

The Rams have two wins ATS (2-1-1) as a 4-point underdog or more this season.

Los Angeles has seen eight of its 16 games go over the point total.

San Francisco's ATS record is 9-6-1 this season.

The 49ers have an ATS record of 5-6-1 as 4-point favorites or greater.

The teams have hit the over in eight of San Francisco's 16 games with a set total.

