The Los Angeles Rams (9-7) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the San Francisco 49ers (12-4) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Levi's Stadium.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Rams

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET

Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

TV: FOX

Rams Insights

The Rams put up 6.6 more points per game (23.9) than the 49ers give up (17.3).

The Rams average 58.8 more yards per game (365.6) than the 49ers give up (306.8).

This season Los Angeles racks up 121 rushing yards per game, 32.5 more than San Francisco allows (88.5).

The Rams have turned the ball over 17 times, 10 fewer times than the 49ers have forced turnovers (27).

Rams Away Performance

The Rams put up 24 points per game in road games (0.1 more than their overall average), and concede 24.3 in road games (two more than overall).

The Rams accumulate 363.8 yards per game in away games (1.8 less than their overall average), and give up 340.8 on the road (0.5 more than overall).

On the road, Los Angeles accumulates 245.3 passing yards per game and gives up 229.8. That's more than it gains overall (244.6), and less than it allows (234.6).

The Rams accumulate 118.5 rushing yards per game in away games (2.5 less than their overall average), and give up 111 on the road (5.3 more than overall).

The Rams convert 38.7% of third downs in away games (2.1% lower than their overall average), and concede 35.5% on the road (2.6% lower than overall).

Rams Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/17/2023 Washington W 28-20 CBS 12/21/2023 New Orleans W 30-22 Amazon Prime Video 12/31/2023 at New York W 26-25 FOX 1/7/2024 at San Francisco - FOX

