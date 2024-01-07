Rams vs. 49ers Injury Report — Week 18
Entering this week's action, the Los Angeles Rams (9-7) have 14 players currently listed on the injury report as they take on the San Francisco 49ers (12-4) on Sunday, January 7 at Levi's Stadium, with the opening kick at 4:25 PM .
Rams vs. 49ers Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California
- TV Info: FOX
Last time out, the Rams won 26-25 over the New York Giants.
The 49ers head into the matchup after winning 27-10 over the Washington Commanders in their last outing on December 31.
Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|Rest
|Doubtful
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|Rest
|Doubtful
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|Rest
|Doubtful
|Aaron Donald
|DT
|Rest
|Doubtful
|Joseph Noteboom
|OT
|Foot
|Doubtful
|Ernest Jones
|LB
|NIR
|Doubtful
|Duke Shelley
|DB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Jordan Fuller
|DB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Bobby Brown III
|NT
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|Shoulder
|Doubtful
|Rob Havenstein
|OT
|Rest
|Full Participation In Practice
|Desjuan Johnson
|DE
|Toe
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Brian Allen
|OL
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson
|DB
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|Calf
|Out
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|WR
|Ribs
|Questionable
|Danny Gray
|WR
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Aaron Banks
|OL
|Toe
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jaylon Moore
|OL
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jon Feliciano
|OL
|Back
|Questionable
|Arik Armstead
|DL
|Foot
|Out
|Ambry Thomas
|CB
|Hand
|Out
|Tashaun Gipson
|S
|Quad
|Out
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|Concussion
|Questionable
|Ross Dwelley
|TE
|Ankle
|Out
|Ji'Ayir Brown
|S
|Knee
|Out
Other Week 18 Injury Reports
Rams Season Insights
- With 365.6 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Rams rank seventh in the NFL in 2023. Defensively, they rank 19th, giving up 340.3 total yards per game.
- From an offensive standpoint, the Rams are generating 23.9 points per game (eighth-ranked). They rank 19th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (22.3 points surrendered per game).
- In terms of passing, the Rams rank eighth in the NFL (244.6 passing yards per game) and 24th defensively (234.6 passing yards allowed per contest).
- In terms of rushing, Los Angeles ranks 10th in the NFL on offense (121 rushing yards per game) and 12th on the other side of the ball (105.7 rushing yards allowed per game).
- With 14 forced turnovers (30th in NFL) and 17 turnovers committed (fifth in NFL) this season, the Rams rank 21st in the NFL with a turnover margin of -3.
Rams vs. 49ers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: 49ers (-4)
- Moneyline: 49ers (-200), Rams (+165)
- Total: 41 points
