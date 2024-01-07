Entering this week's action, the Los Angeles Rams (9-7) have 14 players currently listed on the injury report as they take on the San Francisco 49ers (12-4) on Sunday, January 7 at Levi's Stadium, with the opening kick at 4:25 PM .

Rams vs. 49ers Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV Info: FOX

Last time out, the Rams won 26-25 over the New York Giants.

The 49ers head into the matchup after winning 27-10 over the Washington Commanders in their last outing on December 31.

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kyren Williams RB Rest Doubtful Cooper Kupp WR Rest Doubtful Matthew Stafford QB Rest Doubtful Aaron Donald DT Rest Doubtful Joseph Noteboom OT Foot Doubtful Ernest Jones LB NIR Doubtful Duke Shelley DB Hamstring Out Jordan Fuller DB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Bobby Brown III NT Knee Full Participation In Practice Tyler Higbee TE Shoulder Doubtful Rob Havenstein OT Rest Full Participation In Practice Desjuan Johnson DE Toe Limited Participation In Practice Brian Allen OL Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson DB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice

San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Christian McCaffrey RB Calf Out Elijah Mitchell RB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Ray-Ray McCloud WR Ribs Questionable Danny Gray WR Shoulder Questionable Aaron Banks OL Toe Full Participation In Practice Jaylon Moore OL Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Jon Feliciano OL Back Questionable Arik Armstead DL Foot Out Ambry Thomas CB Hand Out Tashaun Gipson S Quad Out Jauan Jennings WR Concussion Questionable Ross Dwelley TE Ankle Out Ji'Ayir Brown S Knee Out

Rams Season Insights

With 365.6 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Rams rank seventh in the NFL in 2023. Defensively, they rank 19th, giving up 340.3 total yards per game.

From an offensive standpoint, the Rams are generating 23.9 points per game (eighth-ranked). They rank 19th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (22.3 points surrendered per game).

In terms of passing, the Rams rank eighth in the NFL (244.6 passing yards per game) and 24th defensively (234.6 passing yards allowed per contest).

In terms of rushing, Los Angeles ranks 10th in the NFL on offense (121 rushing yards per game) and 12th on the other side of the ball (105.7 rushing yards allowed per game).

With 14 forced turnovers (30th in NFL) and 17 turnovers committed (fifth in NFL) this season, the Rams rank 21st in the NFL with a turnover margin of -3.

Rams vs. 49ers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: 49ers (-4)

49ers (-4) Moneyline: 49ers (-200), Rams (+165)

49ers (-200), Rams (+165) Total: 41 points

