On Sunday, January 7 at 4:25 PM ET, the San Francisco 49ers will face the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. Our computer model predicts that the 49ers will earn a victory -- see below for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

Watch the Rams in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The 49ers have been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (third-best with 29.4 points per game) and scoring defense (second-best with 17.3 points allowed per game) this year. The Rams rank seventh with 365.6 total yards per contest on offense, and they rank 19th with 340.3 total yards ceded per game on defense.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Rams vs 49ers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rams vs. 49ers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction 49ers (-4) Over (41) 49ers 29, Rams 17

Place your bets on the 49ers-Rams matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Week 18 NFL Predictions

Rams Betting Info

The Rams have a 37.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Los Angeles has won eight games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing eight times.

The Rams have covered the spread twice this season (2-1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.

Los Angeles games have gone over the point total eight out of 16 times this year.

The average total points scored in Rams games this year (41) is 3.7 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

49ers Betting Info

The 49ers have an implied moneyline win probability of 66.7% in this matchup.

San Francisco is 9-6-1 ATS this season.

The 49ers are 5-6-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 4-point favorites.

So far this season, eight of San Francisco's 16 games have gone over the point total.

49ers games have had an average of 44.3 points this season, 3.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rams vs. 49ers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed San Francisco 29.4 17.3 28.3 18.9 30.3 16.1 Los Angeles 23.9 22.3 23.9 20.4 24 24.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.