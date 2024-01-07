Los Angeles (9-7) brings a three-game winning streak into a matchup with San Francisco (12-4) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4 points. An over/under of 40 points has been set for the outing.

In this week's NFL action, the 49ers play the Rams. For those who intend to place some in-game bets, we have all of the information you need to know about these two teams.

Sign up to live bet on the 49ers-Rams matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Rams vs 49ers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rams vs. 49ers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Rams have led seven times, have been behind four times, and have been tied five times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

The 49ers have led after the first quarter in nine games, have been behind after the first quarter in six games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 6.2 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 4.1 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Rams have outscored their opponent in the second quarter eight times, been outscored seven times, and tied one time in 16 games this season.

In 16 games this season, the 49ers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter nine times, lost six times, and tied one time.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 8.7 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing six points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Rams have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in seven games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in six games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

Looking at third-quarter scoring, the 49ers have won the third quarter in 11 games and have been outscored in the third quarter in five games.

On offense, San Francisco is averaging 6.5 points in the third quarter (fourth-ranked) this season. It is allowing 4.1 points on average in the third quarter (13th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Digging into fourth-quarter scoring, the Rams have won that quarter in seven games and have lost that quarter in nine games.

Looking at fourth-quarter scoring, the 49ers have won that quarter in 13 games and have been outscored in that quarter in three games.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 7.9 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 3.3 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Rams vs. 49ers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the completion of the first half, the Rams have been winning eight times (6-2 in those games), have been behind six times (3-3), and have been knotted up two times (0-2).

At the conclusion of the first half, the 49ers have led 11 times, have been losing four times, and have been knotted up one time.

2nd Half

The Rams have lost the second half nine times and won in the second half seven times in 16 games this season.

In 16 games this season, the 49ers have been outscored in the second half three times (0-3 in those games) and have outscored their opponent in the second half 13 times (12-1).

San Francisco's offense is averaging 14.4 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 7.4 points on average in the second half.

Rep the 49ers or the Rams with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.