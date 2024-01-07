Raiders vs. Broncos: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 18
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:35 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Denver Broncos (8-8) are listed as slight, 2.5-point underdogs in a road AFC West matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders (7-9) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium. A point total of 38 has been set for this matchup.
Before the Raiders play the Broncos, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting trends and insights. The Broncos' betting trends and insights can be found below before they take on the Raiders.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Raiders vs. Broncos Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Las Vegas Moneyline
|Denver Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Raiders (-2.5)
|38
|-150
|+125
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Raiders (-2.5)
|38.5
|-156
|+132
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 18 Odds
- Click here for Texans vs Colts
- Click here for Buccaneers vs Panthers
- Click here for Vikings vs Lions
- Click here for Browns vs Bengals
- Click here for Steelers vs Ravens
Las Vegas vs. Denver Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Raiders vs. Broncos Betting Insights
- Las Vegas has a 9-6-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Raiders are 3-2 as 2.5-point favorites or more.
- The teams have hit the over in five of Las Vegas' 16 games with a set total.
- Denver has six wins in 16 contests against the spread this year.
- The Broncos are 3-4 as 2.5-point underdogs or greater.
- There have been seven Denver games (out of 16) that went over the total this year.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.