The Las Vegas Raiders (7-9) host an AFC West clash against the Denver Broncos (8-8) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Broncos

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV: FOX

Raiders Insights

The Raiders score five fewer points per game (19.1) than the Broncos allow (24.1).

The Raiders rack up 86.3 fewer yards per game (285.2) than the Broncos allow per contest (371.5).

This season, Las Vegas runs for 49.3 fewer yards per game (88.3) than Denver allows per contest (137.6).

This year, the Raiders have 24 turnovers, two fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (26).

Raiders Home Performance

The Raiders score 22.8 points per game at home (3.7 more than their overall average), and concede 15.8 at home (four less than overall).

The Raiders accumulate 316.9 yards per game at home (31.7 more than their overall average), and give up 304.5 at home (29.2 less than overall).

In home games, Las Vegas accumulates 213.8 passing yards per game and concedes 201.8. That's more than it gains overall (196.9), and less than it allows (210.8).

The Raiders' average yards rushing at home (103.1) is higher than their overall average (88.3). And their average yards allowed at home (102.8) is lower than overall (122.9).

The Raiders' offensive third-down percentage at home (40%) is higher than their overall average (34.5%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (40.9%) is lower than overall (41.9%).

Raiders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/14/2023 Los Angeles W 63-21 Amazon Prime Video 12/25/2023 at Kansas City W 20-14 CBS 12/31/2023 at Indianapolis L 23-20 CBS 1/7/2024 Denver - FOX

