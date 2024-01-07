Raiders vs. Broncos Injury Report — Week 18
The Las Vegas Raiders' (7-9) injury report has eight players listed heading into their Sunday, January 7 matchup with the Denver Broncos (8-8). The game kicks at 4:25 PM at Allegiant Stadium.
Raiders vs. Broncos Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV Info: FOX
The Raiders head into this matchup after a 23-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in their last game.
Last time out, the Broncos knocked off the Los Angeles Chargers 16-9.
Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Joshua Jacobs
|RB
|Quad
|Out
|Thayer Munford
|OT
|Knee
|Doubtful
|Jermaine Eluemunor
|OL
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Andre James
|C
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Brandon Facyson
|CB
|Illness
|Questionable
|Malcolm Koonce
|DE
|Elbow
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jakob Johnson
|FB
|Back
|Questionable
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|Toe
|Out
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Denver Broncos Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Josey Jewell
|LB
|Back
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Mike McGlinchey
|OT
|Ribs
|Out
|Riley Dixon
|P
|Personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Mitchell Fraboni
|LS
|Personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Chris Manhertz
|TE
|Illness
|Out
|Marvin Mims
|WR
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
Other Week 18 Injury Reports
Raiders Season Insights
- The Raiders rank fourth-worst in total offense (285.2 yards per game), but they've played slightly better on defense, ranking 18th with 333.7 yards allowed per contest.
- The Raiders are putting up 19.1 points per game on offense, which ranks them 25th in the NFL. On defense, they rank eighth, allowing 19.8 points per game.
- The Raiders are putting up 196.9 passing yards per game on offense (23rd in the NFL), and they rank 10th on defense with 210.8 passing yards allowed per game.
- While Las Vegas' run defense ranks 22nd with 122.9 rushing yards allowed per game, the offense has been worse, ranking third-worst (88.3 rushing yards per game).
- With 21 forced turnovers (19th in NFL) against 24 turnovers committed (21st in NFL), the Raiders' -3 turnover margin ranks 21st in the NFL.
Raiders vs. Broncos Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Raiders (-3)
- Moneyline: Raiders (-155), Broncos (+130)
- Total: 37 points
