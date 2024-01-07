Best Bets, Odds for the Raiders vs. Broncos Game – Week 18
The Las Vegas Raiders (7-9) host an AFC West battle against the Denver Broncos (8-8) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium, so check out our best bets.
When is Raiders vs. Broncos?
- Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Best Moneyline Bet
- The line for this game set by BetMGM and the model's prediction are essentially the same (within 0.3 points of each other).
- The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Raiders a 61.8% chance to win.
- The Raiders have won five of the seven games they were favored on the moneyline this season (71.4%).
- Las Vegas has played as a moneyline favorite of -162 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
- The Broncos have been underdogs in eight games this season and won four (50%) of those contests.
- This season, Denver has won two of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +136 on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Las Vegas (-3)
- The Raiders have covered the spread in a matchup nine times this season (9-5-2).
- Las Vegas has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
- The Broncos have registered a 6-9-1 record against the spread this season.
- In games this year when an underdog by 3 points or more, Denver has gone 3-4 against the spread.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (37)
- The two teams average a combined 3.5 more points per game, 40.5 (including the postseason), than this game's over/under of 37 points.
- Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 43.9 points per game, 6.9 more than the point total for this matchup.
- The teams have hit the over in five of the Raiders' 16 games with a set total.
- The teams have hit the over in seven of the Broncos' 16 games with a set total.
