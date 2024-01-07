Will Radko Gudas Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on January 7?
In the upcoming game against the Detroit Red Wings, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we count on Radko Gudas to find the back of the net for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Radko Gudas score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Gudas stats and insights
- In five of 33 games this season, Gudas has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has scored one goal on four shots.
- Gudas has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 9.8% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings are giving up 134 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Gudas recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/5/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/31/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|19:48
|Home
|L 7-2
|12/21/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:10
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|18:31
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/17/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:34
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/15/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:16
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:14
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|19:07
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:42
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:06
|Away
|L 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ducks vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.