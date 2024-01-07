In the upcoming game against the Detroit Red Wings, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we count on Radko Gudas to find the back of the net for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Radko Gudas score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Gudas stats and insights

In five of 33 games this season, Gudas has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has scored one goal on four shots.

Gudas has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 9.8% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are giving up 134 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Gudas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/5/2024 Jets 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 3-1 12/31/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 19:48 Home L 7-2 12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:10 Home L 3-0 12/18/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 18:31 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:34 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:14 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 1 0 1 19:07 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:42 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:06 Away L 3-2

Ducks vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX

