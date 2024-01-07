Quinton Byfield and the Los Angeles Kings will play the Washington Capitals at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Capital One Arena. If you'd like to wager on Byfield's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Quinton Byfield vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Byfield Season Stats Insights

Byfield has averaged 15:23 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +15).

Byfield has a goal in seven games this year out of 35 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Byfield has a point in 19 of 35 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Byfield has an assist in 14 of 35 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Byfield's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.

There is a 40.8% chance of Byfield having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Byfield Stats vs. the Capitals

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 110 goals in total (3.0 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-23).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 35 Games 3 27 Points 1 10 Goals 0 17 Assists 1

