On Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings match up against the Washington Capitals. Is Quinton Byfield going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Quinton Byfield score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Byfield stats and insights

In seven of 35 games this season, Byfield has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

In one game versus the Capitals this season, he has attempted five shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Byfield has accumulated two goals and five assists.

Byfield's shooting percentage is 14.1%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 110 goals in total (3.0 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.4 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Byfield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:20 Home L 4-3 SO 1/2/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:39 Home L 3-0 12/30/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 17:26 Home L 3-2 SO 12/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:56 Away L 3-2 12/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:10 Home W 5-1 12/23/2023 Flames 2 2 0 14:39 Home W 5-3 12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:33 Home L 2-1 12/19/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:40 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 16:09 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 1 0 1 17:39 Home L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.