Should you bet on Quentin Johnston scoring a touchdown in the Los Angeles Chargers' upcoming Week 18 matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs, which kicks off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Quentin Johnston score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +275 (Bet $10 to win $27.50 if he scores a TD)

Johnston's stat line shows 36 catches for 414 yards and two scores. He averages 25.9 yards per game, having been targeted 62 times.

Johnston has made two touchdown catches this season in 16 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Quentin Johnston Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 3 2 9 0 Week 2 @Titans 2 1 7 0 Week 3 @Vikings 3 2 10 0 Week 4 Raiders 3 1 18 0 Week 6 Cowboys 2 0 0 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 2 1 20 0 Week 8 Bears 6 5 50 0 Week 9 @Jets 3 2 14 0 Week 10 Lions 4 4 34 1 Week 11 @Packers 6 2 21 0 Week 12 Ravens 3 1 7 0 Week 13 @Patriots 7 5 52 0 Week 14 Broncos 4 3 91 0 Week 15 @Raiders 3 2 23 1 Week 16 Bills 5 2 29 0 Week 17 @Broncos 6 3 29 0

