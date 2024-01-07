In the Week 18 tilt between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Puka Nacua get into the end zone? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Nacua will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rams vs 49ers Anytime TD Bets

Will Puka Nacua score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Nacua's team-best 1,445 yards receiving (90.3 per game) have come on 101 catches (154 targets) and he has scored five touchdowns.

Nacua has registered a touchdown catch in five of 16 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Puka Nacua Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 15 10 119 0 Week 2 49ers 20 15 147 0 Week 3 @Bengals 7 5 72 0 Week 4 @Colts 10 9 163 1 Week 5 Eagles 11 7 71 1 Week 6 Cardinals 7 4 26 0 Week 7 Steelers 12 8 154 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 7 3 43 0 Week 9 @Packers 7 3 32 0 Week 11 Seahawks 7 5 70 1 Week 12 @Cardinals 8 4 27 0 Week 13 Browns 7 4 105 1 Week 14 @Ravens 9 5 84 0 Week 15 Commanders 8 5 50 0 Week 16 Saints 11 9 164 1 Week 17 @Giants 8 5 118 0

Rep Puka Nacua with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.