The Los Angeles Kings, Pierre-Luc Dubois among them, meet the Washington Capitals on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, at Capital One Arena. Prop bets for Dubois are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Pierre-Luc Dubois vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Dubois Season Stats Insights

Dubois has averaged 15:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -5).

Dubois has scored a goal in six of 35 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Dubois has a point in 13 games this season (out of 35), including multiple points three times.

Dubois has an assist in seven of 35 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Dubois' implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Dubois going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Dubois Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 110 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-23) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 35 Games 3 16 Points 1 7 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

