Will Pierre-Luc Dubois Score a Goal Against the Capitals on January 7?
The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming contest against the Washington Capitals is slated for Sunday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Pierre-Luc Dubois light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Pierre-Luc Dubois score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Dubois stats and insights
- In six of 35 games this season, Dubois has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Capitals this season, but has not scored.
- Dubois has scored one goal on the power play.
- He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 10.1% of them.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 110 goals in total (3.0 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.4 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Dubois recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Red Wings
|2
|0
|2
|18:21
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|1/2/2024
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:42
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/30/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:27
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:55
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/27/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|16:40
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|13:45
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/20/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:17
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/19/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/16/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/13/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|13:44
|Home
|L 5-2
Kings vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT
