Phillip Danault will be in action when the Los Angeles Kings and Washington Capitals play on Sunday at Capital One Arena, starting at 3:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Danault in that upcoming Kings-Capitals matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Phillip Danault vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Danault Season Stats Insights

Danault has averaged 17:28 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

Danault has scored a goal in six of 35 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Danault has a point in 16 of 35 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Danault has an assist in 12 of 35 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Danault's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.6% based on the odds.

Danault has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Danault Stats vs. the Capitals

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 110 goals in total (3.0 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's goal differential (-23) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 35 Games 3 20 Points 2 7 Goals 2 13 Assists 0

