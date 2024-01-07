For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Anaheim Ducks and the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, is Pavel Mintyukov a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Pavel Mintyukov score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Mintyukov stats and insights

  • Mintyukov has scored in two of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has scored one goal against the Red Wings this season in one game (one shot).
  • Mintyukov has picked up six assists on the power play.
  • He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 3.4% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings have conceded 134 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Mintyukov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/5/2024 Jets 0 0 0 18:27 Home L 3-1
1/3/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:55 Home L 2-1 OT
12/31/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:54 Home L 7-2
12/29/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:21 Home L 2-0
12/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:39 Home W 5-2
12/23/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 16:35 Home L 3-2
12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:22 Home L 3-0
12/18/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 14:35 Away W 4-3
12/17/2023 Devils 2 0 2 18:20 Away W 5-1
12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:56 Away L 5-1

Ducks vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

