Will Pavel Mintyukov Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on January 7?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Anaheim Ducks and the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, is Pavel Mintyukov a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Pavel Mintyukov score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Mintyukov stats and insights
- Mintyukov has scored in two of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal against the Red Wings this season in one game (one shot).
- Mintyukov has picked up six assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 3.4% of them.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have conceded 134 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Mintyukov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/5/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:27
|Home
|L 3-1
|1/3/2024
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|13:55
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/31/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:54
|Home
|L 7-2
|12/29/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Home
|L 2-0
|12/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|16:35
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:22
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|14:35
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/17/2023
|Devils
|2
|0
|2
|18:20
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/15/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|19:56
|Away
|L 5-1
Ducks vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
