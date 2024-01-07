Will Noah Fant cash his Week 18 anytime TD player prop when the Seattle Seahawks take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important numbers.

Will Noah Fant score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Fant's 32 catches (on 43 targets) have netted him 414 yards (27.6 per game).

Fant, in 14 games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Lions 4 4 56 0 Week 3 Panthers 5 4 41 0 Week 4 @Giants 2 2 63 0 Week 6 @Bengals 1 1 9 0 Week 7 Cardinals 1 1 25 0 Week 8 Browns 3 2 32 0 Week 9 @Ravens 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Commanders 3 2 6 0 Week 11 @Rams 2 1 4 0 Week 12 49ers 2 2 25 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 4 3 43 0 Week 14 @49ers 4 2 35 0 Week 15 Eagles 5 3 16 0 Week 17 Steelers 6 5 59 0

