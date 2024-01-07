Noah Fant has a decent matchup when his Seattle Seahawks meet the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Cardinals have allowed 214 passing yards per game, 13th in the NFL.

Fant has put up 414 yards (on 32 catches) so far this year. He's been targeted 43 times, resulting in 27.6 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Fant and the Seahawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Fant vs. the Cardinals

Fant vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 3 GP / 55.3 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 55.3 REC YPG / REC TD Arizona has allowed six opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

23 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Cardinals this year.

Arizona has allowed six players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Cardinals surrender 214 passing yards per game, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this season, the Cardinals have conceded 30 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.9 per game. That ranks 30th in NFL play.

Watch Seahawks vs Cardinals on Fubo!

Noah Fant Receiving Props vs. the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-110)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Fant with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Fant Receiving Insights

Fant, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in nine of 15 games this year.

Fant has been targeted on 43 of his team's 547 passing attempts this season (7.9% target share).

He is averaging 9.6 yards per target (20th in league play), averaging 414 yards on 43 passes thrown his way.

Having played 14 games this year, Fant has not had a TD reception.

With two red zone targets, Fant has been on the receiving end of 2.9% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Fant's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Steelers 12/31/2023 Week 17 6 TAR / 5 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 12/18/2023 Week 15 5 TAR / 3 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 12/10/2023 Week 14 4 TAR / 2 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/30/2023 Week 13 4 TAR / 3 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 11/23/2023 Week 12 2 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.