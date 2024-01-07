Nick Hardy will play at Plantation Course at Kapalua in Kapalua, Hawaii in the 2024 The Sentry from January 4-7. The par-73 course spans 7,596 yards and the purse available is $20,000,000.00.

Nick Hardy will play at The Sentry this week. He's currently listed by bookmakers at +25000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

The Sentry Time and Date Info

Date: January 4-7, 2024

January 4-7, 2024 Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua

Plantation Course at Kapalua Location: Kapalua, Hawaii

Kapalua, Hawaii Par: 73 / 7,596 yards

73 / 7,596 yards Hardy Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Nick Hardy Insights

Hardy has finished below par on 15 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Hardy has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

In his past five appearances, Hardy has had an average finish of 37th.

In his past five appearances, Hardy has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Hardy will attempt to make the cut for the seventh straight event by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 37 -6 278 0 20 0 0 $1.1M

The Sentry Insights and Stats

Plantation Course at Kapalua will play at 7,596 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,001.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Plantation Course at Kapalua has a recent scoring average of -11.

The average course Hardy has played in the past year has been 309 yards shorter than the 7,596 yards Plantation Course at Kapalua will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Hardy's Last Time Out

Hardy was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at The RSM Classic, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 67th percentile of the field.

His 3.83-stroke average on the 46 par-4 holes at The RSM Classic was strong, putting him in the 79th percentile of the field.

Hardy shot better than 57% of the golfers at The RSM Classic on the tournament's 10 par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.57.

Hardy recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at The RSM Classic, better than the field average of 1.7.

On the 16 par-3s at The RSM Classic, Hardy carded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.5).

Hardy carded more birdies or better (11) than the tournament average of 7.1 on the 46 par-4s at The RSM Classic.

At that last tournament, Hardy's par-4 showing (on 46 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 3.4).

Hardy finished The RSM Classic carding a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.8 on the 10 par-5s.

On the 10 par-5s at The RSM Classic, Hardy fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

