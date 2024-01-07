Sunday's contest that pits the No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) against the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) at FedExForum has a projected final score of 74-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Memphis, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM on January 7.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Memphis vs. SMU Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Memphis vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 74, SMU 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. SMU

Computer Predicted Spread: Memphis (-4.0)

Memphis (-4.0) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Memphis has a 5-7-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to SMU, who is 8-5-0 ATS. The Tigers are 8-4-0 and the Mustangs are 3-10-0 in terms of going over the point total. Memphis has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall over the last 10 games. SMU has gone 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 games.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +91 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.2 points per game (80th in college basketball) and give up 72.7 per contest (225th in college basketball).

Memphis is 147th in college basketball at 37.3 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 37.4 its opponents average.

Memphis hits 7.6 three-pointers per game (171st in college basketball), 1.1 fewer than its opponents (8.7). It is shooting 33.3% from deep (200th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 31.9%.

The Tigers score 95.5 points per 100 possessions (175th in college basketball), while giving up 87.7 points per 100 possessions (121st in college basketball).

Memphis forces 13.6 turnovers per game (71st in college basketball) while committing 12.9 (283rd in college basketball play).

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs are outscoring opponents by 14.0 points per game, with a +196 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.6 points per game (172nd in college basketball) and allow 61.6 per outing (13th in college basketball).

SMU wins the rebound battle by 6.1 boards on average. It collects 40.7 rebounds per game, 39th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 34.6.

SMU makes 1.7 more threes per game than the opposition, 7.4 (194th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.7.

SMU has committed 11.8 turnovers per game (185th in college basketball) while forcing 12.5 (146th in college basketball).

