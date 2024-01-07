Will Matthew Stafford Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Matthew Stafford did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Rams have a game against the San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. If you're trying to find Stafford's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Rep Matthew Stafford and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In terms of season stats, Stafford has thrown for 3,965 yards (264.3 per game) and 24 touchdowns, with 11 picks. He has connected on 62.6% of his passes (326-for-521), and has 21 carries for 65 yards.
Keep an eye on Stafford's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Matthew Stafford Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 18 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Zach Wilson
- Click Here for Jaylen Waddle
- Click Here for Robert Woods
- Click Here for Josh Allen
- Click Here for Kenneth Walker III
Rams vs. 49ers Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Read More About This Game
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Stafford 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|326
|521
|62.6%
|3,965
|24
|11
|7.6
|21
|65
|0
Stafford Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|24
|38
|334
|0
|0
|3
|11
|0
|Week 2
|49ers
|34
|55
|307
|1
|2
|4
|17
|0
|Week 3
|@Bengals
|18
|33
|269
|1
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 4
|@Colts
|27
|40
|319
|1
|1
|2
|14
|0
|Week 5
|Eagles
|21
|37
|222
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|15
|24
|226
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 7
|Steelers
|14
|29
|231
|1
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 8
|@Cowboys
|13
|22
|162
|1
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 11
|Seahawks
|17
|31
|190
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Week 12
|@Cardinals
|25
|33
|229
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 13
|Browns
|22
|37
|279
|3
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|Week 14
|@Ravens
|23
|41
|294
|3
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 15
|Commanders
|25
|33
|258
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 16
|Saints
|24
|34
|328
|2
|0
|1
|-4
|0
|Week 17
|@Giants
|24
|34
|317
|1
|2
|1
|-1
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.