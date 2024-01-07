Matthew Stafford did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Rams have a game against the San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. If you're trying to find Stafford's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In terms of season stats, Stafford has thrown for 3,965 yards (264.3 per game) and 24 touchdowns, with 11 picks. He has connected on 62.6% of his passes (326-for-521), and has 21 carries for 65 yards.

Matthew Stafford Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

Week 18 Injury Reports

Rams vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Stafford 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 326 521 62.6% 3,965 24 11 7.6 21 65 0

Stafford Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 24 38 334 0 0 3 11 0 Week 2 49ers 34 55 307 1 2 4 17 0 Week 3 @Bengals 18 33 269 1 2 1 7 0 Week 4 @Colts 27 40 319 1 1 2 14 0 Week 5 Eagles 21 37 222 2 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Cardinals 15 24 226 1 0 1 2 0 Week 7 Steelers 14 29 231 1 1 1 8 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 13 22 162 1 1 1 9 0 Week 11 Seahawks 17 31 190 1 1 2 1 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 25 33 229 4 1 1 2 0 Week 13 Browns 22 37 279 3 0 1 -2 0 Week 14 @Ravens 23 41 294 3 0 1 -1 0 Week 15 Commanders 25 33 258 2 0 1 2 0 Week 16 Saints 24 34 328 2 0 1 -4 0 Week 17 @Giants 24 34 317 1 2 1 -1 0

