Mason McTavish will be on the ice when the Anaheim Ducks and Detroit Red Wings play at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. There are prop bets for McTavish available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Mason McTavish vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

McTavish Season Stats Insights

McTavish's plus-minus this season, in 13:50 per game on the ice, is -12.

In McTavish's 31 games played this season he's scored in nine of them and netted multiple goals in two.

McTavish has a point in 18 games this year (out of 31), including multiple points five times.

In 11 of 31 games this season, McTavish has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that McTavish hits the over on his points prop total is 56.1%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, McTavish has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

McTavish Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 134 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 31 Games 3 26 Points 1 11 Goals 1 15 Assists 0

