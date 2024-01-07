On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks square off with the Detroit Red Wings. Is Mason McTavish going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Mason McTavish score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

McTavish stats and insights

McTavish has scored in nine of 31 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game versus the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

On the power play he has two goals, plus four assists.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have given up 134 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

McTavish recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/5/2024 Jets 1 1 0 20:44 Home L 3-1 1/3/2024 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 19:49 Home L 2-1 OT 12/31/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:20 Home L 7-2 12/29/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:09 Home L 2-0 12/27/2023 Golden Knights 3 0 3 16:35 Home W 5-2 12/23/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:08 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:24 Home L 3-0 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 2:33 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:02 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:18 Away L 3-1

Ducks vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

