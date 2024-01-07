Lee Hodges will be at the 2024 The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii at the par-73, 7,596-yard Plantation Course at Kapalua from January 4-7.

Looking to bet on Lee Hodges at The Sentry this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +20000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

The Sentry Time and Date Info

Date: January 4-7, 2024

January 4-7, 2024 Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua

Plantation Course at Kapalua Location: Kapalua, Hawaii

Kapalua, Hawaii Par: 73 / 7,596 yards

73 / 7,596 yards Hodges Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Lee Hodges Insights

Hodges has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four of those rounds.

Over his last 20 rounds, Hodges has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

Hodges has won one of his past five events.

Hodges has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Hodges will look to continue his streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 31 -3 280 1 16 1 2 $3.2M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

The Sentry Insights and Stats

The par-73 course measures 7,596 yards this week, 595 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Plantation Course at Kapalua has a recent scoring average of -11.

Hodges will take to the 7,596-yard course this week at Plantation Course at Kapalua after having played courses with an average length of 7,326 yards in the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Hodges' Last Time Out

Hodges finished in the 27th percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, with an average of 3.05 strokes.

His 4.13-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP ranked in the 48th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.12).

Hodges shot better than 83% of the golfers at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Hodges fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (the other competitors averaged 3.3).

On the 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Hodges recorded four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.8).

Hodges had an equal number of birdies or better (five) as the field average on par-4s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

At that most recent outing, Hodges' par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (better than the field's average, 9.3).

Hodges ended the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP registering a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Hodges finished without one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.