The Los Angeles Lakers, with LeBron James, match up versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last action, a 127-113 loss to the Grizzlies, James tallied 32 points, seven assists and five steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on James' performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 25.1 25.0 Rebounds 6.5 7.3 6.7 Assists 8.5 7.4 9.0 PRA -- 39.8 40.7 PR -- 32.4 31.7 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.1



LeBron James Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, he's put up 18.4% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.0 per contest.

James is averaging 5.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Lakers average the fourth-most possessions per game with 103.4. His opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest tempos with 100.4 possessions per contest.

Allowing 111.7 points per game, the Clippers are the ninth-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Clippers concede 42 rebounds per game, ranking fifth in the league.

The Clippers are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 25.9 assists per contest.

Allowing 12.6 made 3-pointers per contest, the Clippers are the 12th-ranked squad in the league.

LeBron James vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 42 35 12 7 4 2 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.