Sunday's 9:30 PM ET game between the Los Angeles Lakers (17-19) and the Los Angeles Clippers (22-12) at Crypto.com Arena features the Lakers' Anthony Davis as a player to watch.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Clippers

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA, BSSC

Lakers' Last Game

In their previous game, the Lakers lost to the Grizzlies on Friday, 127-113. Their high scorer was LeBron James with 32 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LeBron James 32 5 7 5 0 4 Anthony Davis 31 6 4 0 2 0 Austin Reaves 19 7 12 2 0 0

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis is putting up 25.6 points, 3.3 assists and 12.2 boards per contest.

James' numbers for the season are 25.1 points, 7.3 boards and 7.4 assists per contest, shooting 52.1% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Austin Reaves puts up 15.4 points, 4.5 boards and 5.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Taurean Prince is posting 9.6 points, 1.9 assists and 2.9 boards per contest.

Christian Wood puts up 7.2 points, 5.5 boards and 1.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.2 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 28.7 11.8 4.3 1.3 2.8 0.6 LeBron James 22.7 6.0 7.6 1.2 0.6 1.9 Austin Reaves 17.1 3.8 6.0 0.9 0.2 1.5 Taurean Prince 10.3 3.4 2.4 1.3 0.7 2.9 D'Angelo Russell 7.2 1.4 3.5 0.4 0.3 1.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.