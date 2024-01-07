You can find player prop bet odds for Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis and other players on the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers heading into their matchup at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Lakers vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and BSSC

SportsNet LA and BSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers vs Clippers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 28.5 (Over: -120) 12.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -114)

Davis' 25.6 points per game are 2.9 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

He has collected 12.2 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (12.5).

Davis' assist average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Sunday's over/under (3.5).

Get Davis gear at Fanatics!

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: -139) 8.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: +118)

The 26.5-point total set for LeBron James on Sunday is 1.4 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 7.3 rebounds per game, 0.8 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (6.5).

James has averaged 7.4 assists per game this season, 1.1 less than his prop bet on Sunday (8.5).

James has averaged 2.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Austin Reaves Props

PTS 17.5 (Over: -115)

The 15.4 points Austin Reaves scores per game are 2.1 less than his over/under on Sunday (17.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +108) 3.5 (Over: +136) 2.5 (Over: +130)

The 26.5 points prop bet over/under set for Leonard on Sunday is 2.1 more than his season scoring average (24.4).

His per-game rebound average -- 6.1 -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (6.5).

Sunday's assist prop bet total for Leonard (3.5) is the same as his year-long assist average.

Leonard has connected on 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Paul George Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: -139) 8.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: +118)

Paul George is scoring 23.2 points per game this season, 0.3 less than his points prop on Sunday.

He averages 0.1 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 5.5.

George has averaged 3.8 assists this season, 0.3 more than his prop bet on Sunday.

He 3.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his prop bet on Sunday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.