The Los Angeles Lakers (17-19) aim to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (22-12) on January 7, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena. The game airs on SportsNet LA and BSSC.

Lakers vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Lakers vs Clippers Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers have shot at a 48.4% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 45.7% shooting opponents of the Clippers have averaged.

The Lakers are 14-10 when they shoot better than 45.7% from the field.

The Clippers are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 28th.

The Lakers score just two more points per game (113.7) than the Clippers allow (111.7).

The Lakers are 11-5 when they score more than 111.7 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Lakers are averaging more points at home (114.4 per game) than on the road (113.1). And they are giving up less at home (108.8) than on the road (120.4).

The Lakers are conceding fewer points at home (108.8 per game) than away (120.4).

The Lakers collect 1.3 more assists per game at home (28.1) than away (26.8).

Lakers Injuries