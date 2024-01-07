The Los Angeles Lakers (17-19) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to take on the Los Angeles Clippers (22-12) on Sunday, January 7 at Crypto.com Arena, with the opening tip at 9:30 PM ET.

In their last game on Friday, the Lakers suffered a 127-113 loss to the Grizzlies. LeBron James recorded 32 points, five rebounds and seven assists for the Lakers.

Lakers vs Clippers Additional Info

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG D'Angelo Russell PG Out Tailbone 14.8 2.9 6.3 Gabe Vincent PG Out Knee 5.4 1.0 3.0 Rui Hachimura PF Out Calf 11.6 3.7 1.0

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Moussa Diabate: Out (Hip)

Lakers vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: SportsNet LA and BSSC

SportsNet LA and BSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

