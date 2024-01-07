Lakers vs. Clippers Injury Report Today - January 7
The Los Angeles Lakers (17-19) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to take on the Los Angeles Clippers (22-12) on Sunday, January 7 at Crypto.com Arena, with the opening tip at 9:30 PM ET.
In their last game on Friday, the Lakers suffered a 127-113 loss to the Grizzlies. LeBron James recorded 32 points, five rebounds and seven assists for the Lakers.
Lakers vs Clippers Additional Info
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|D'Angelo Russell
|PG
|Out
|Tailbone
|14.8
|2.9
|6.3
|Gabe Vincent
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|5.4
|1.0
|3.0
|Rui Hachimura
|PF
|Out
|Calf
|11.6
|3.7
|1.0
Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today
Clippers Injuries: Moussa Diabate: Out (Hip)
Lakers vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: SportsNet LA and BSSC
