Lakers vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Clippers (22-12) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (17-19) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena as 3.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 9:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSSC. The matchup's point total is set at 230.5.
Lakers vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: SportsNet LA and BSSC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Clippers
|-3.5
|230.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- The Lakers have played 18 games this season that have gone over 230.5 combined points scored.
- The Lakers have had an average of 228.6 points scored in their games so far this season, 1.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- The Lakers have a 15-21-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Lakers have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (23.1%) in those games.
- The Lakers have a record of 1-7 when they're set as the underdog by +135 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Lakers have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.
Lakers vs Clippers Additional Info
|Clippers vs Lakers Players to Watch
|Clippers vs Lakers Injury Report
|Clippers vs Lakers Odds/Over/Under
Lakers vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Clippers
|14
|41.2%
|117.0
|230.7
|111.7
|226.6
|229.4
|Lakers
|18
|50%
|113.7
|230.7
|114.9
|226.6
|229.3
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The Lakers are 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall in their last 10 contests.
- The Lakers have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 contests.
- Against the spread, the Lakers have had better results away (8-11-0) than at home (7-10-0) .
- The Lakers average just 2.0 more points per game (113.7) than the Clippers give up (111.7).
- The Lakers are 9-7 against the spread and 11-5 overall when they score more than 111.7 points.
Lakers vs. Clippers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|15-21
|4-5
|19-17
|Clippers
|18-16
|11-10
|14-20
Lakers vs. Clippers Point Insights
|Lakers
|Clippers
|113.7
|117.0
|20
|10
|9-7
|14-5
|11-5
|15-4
|114.9
|111.7
|16
|9
|11-7
|14-8
|13-5
|17-5
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.