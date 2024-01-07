The Los Angeles Clippers (22-12) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (17-19) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena as 3.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 9:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSSC. The matchup's point total is set at 230.5.

Lakers vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: SportsNet LA and BSSC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clippers -3.5 230.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

The Lakers have played 18 games this season that have gone over 230.5 combined points scored.

The Lakers have had an average of 228.6 points scored in their games so far this season, 1.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

The Lakers have a 15-21-0 record against the spread this year.

The Lakers have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (23.1%) in those games.

The Lakers have a record of 1-7 when they're set as the underdog by +135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Lakers have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Lakers vs Clippers Additional Info

Lakers vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clippers 14 41.2% 117.0 230.7 111.7 226.6 229.4 Lakers 18 50% 113.7 230.7 114.9 226.6 229.3

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers are 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall in their last 10 contests.

The Lakers have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 contests.

Against the spread, the Lakers have had better results away (8-11-0) than at home (7-10-0) .

The Lakers average just 2.0 more points per game (113.7) than the Clippers give up (111.7).

The Lakers are 9-7 against the spread and 11-5 overall when they score more than 111.7 points.

Lakers vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Lakers and Clippers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 15-21 4-5 19-17 Clippers 18-16 11-10 14-20

Lakers vs. Clippers Point Insights

Lakers Clippers 113.7 Points Scored (PG) 117.0 20 NBA Rank (PPG) 10 9-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 14-5 11-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 15-4 114.9 Points Allowed (PG) 111.7 16 NBA Rank (PAPG) 9 11-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 14-8 13-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 17-5

