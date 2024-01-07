Pacific Division foes square off when the Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) welcome in the Los Angeles Clippers (17-12) at Crypto.com Arena, beginning on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the clubs this season.

Lakers vs. Clippers Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA, BSSC

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis averages 24.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 2.6 blocks (fifth in NBA).

LeBron James posts 25.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals (fifth in league) and 0.8 blocks.

D'Angelo Russell averages 15.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Austin Reaves averages 15.1 points, 5.0 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Taurean Prince averages 9.7 points, 2.9 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 43.8% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made treys per game.

Clippers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Kawhi Leonard gives the Clippers 24.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (10th in league) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Paul George is putting up 22.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. He's making 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 treys per contest (eighth in NBA).

James Harden gives the Clippers 17.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game while posting 1.5 steals (10th in NBA) and 0.8 blocked shots.

Ivica Zubac is putting up 12.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He is making 63.4% of his shots from the floor (fourth in NBA).

Russell Westbrook is putting up 11.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He is making 46.0% of his shots from the floor.

Lakers vs. Clippers Stat Comparison

Lakers Clippers 114.0 Points Avg. 116.7 114.2 Points Allowed Avg. 112.7 48.6% Field Goal % 48.5% 35.4% Three Point % 38.0%

