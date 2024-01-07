Lakers vs. Clippers January 7 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 9:16 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Pacific Division foes square off when the Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) welcome in the Los Angeles Clippers (17-12) at Crypto.com Arena, beginning on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the clubs this season.
Lakers vs. Clippers Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet LA, BSSC
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis averages 24.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 2.6 blocks (fifth in NBA).
- LeBron James posts 25.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals (fifth in league) and 0.8 blocks.
- D'Angelo Russell averages 15.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Austin Reaves averages 15.1 points, 5.0 assists and 4.6 rebounds.
- Taurean Prince averages 9.7 points, 2.9 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 43.8% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made treys per game.
Clippers Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Kawhi Leonard gives the Clippers 24.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (10th in league) and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Paul George is putting up 22.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. He's making 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 treys per contest (eighth in NBA).
- James Harden gives the Clippers 17.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game while posting 1.5 steals (10th in NBA) and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Ivica Zubac is putting up 12.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He is making 63.4% of his shots from the floor (fourth in NBA).
- Russell Westbrook is putting up 11.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He is making 46.0% of his shots from the floor.
Lakers vs. Clippers Stat Comparison
|Lakers
|Clippers
|114.0
|Points Avg.
|116.7
|114.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.7
|48.6%
|Field Goal %
|48.5%
|35.4%
|Three Point %
|38.0%
